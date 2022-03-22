Top Penny Stocks Today: Why DPRO, PALI, ENSV, SPCB and SMFL Are Up Today

We’re seeing a lot of activity from penny stocks today and have put together a list of the top ones for investors to watch.
Penny stocks can experience wild volatility in a short period of time. That’s due to their low price, market cap, and trading volume. This often comes from retail traders pumping and dumping shares for profits. However, there are other times when legitimate news is behind the movement.
Let’s dive into the top penny stocks for today below to see what has them gaining!
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock rocketing more than 89% today following news of a new drone order for the company.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares are next with an over 39% gain. That’s thanks to a new letter from the FDA allowing it to move forward with a Phase 3 clinical trial of LB1148.
- Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) stock is getting a more than 5% boost today with talk of more restrictions on oil trades from Russia.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares started off up today before slipping over 1% in later trading. That initial rise came as the White House said it plans to target new cybersecurity threats, which is the company’s specialty.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock closes out our list of top penny stocks today with a 12.8% jump in price. That comes as it prepares to launch products through the Doctors Scientific Organica brand on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Singapore.
