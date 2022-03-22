Top Penny Stocks Today: Why DPRO, PALI, ENSV, SPCB and SMFL Are Up Today

There's more than just heavy trading pushing penny stocks higher today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 22, 2022, 12:51 pm EDT

We’re seeing a lot of activity from penny stocks today and have put together a list of the top ones for investors to watch.

A close up photo of a penny representing top penny stocks today.

Source: Shutterstock

Penny stocks can experience wild volatility in a short period of time. That’s due to their low price, market cap, and trading volume. This often comes from retail traders pumping and dumping shares for profits. However, there are other times when legitimate news is behind the movement.

Let’s dive into the top penny stocks for today below to see what has them gaining!

Top Penny Stocks Today

Investors looking for more hot stock market news today are in luck!

We’ve got all the most recent stock news that traders need to know about for Tuesday! A few examples include what’s hitting Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock, drone stock news for today, as well as Nike (NYSE:NKE) earnings news. You can learn all about these matters at the links below!

More Stock Market News for Tuesday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/03/top-penny-stocks-today-why-dpro-pali-ensv-spcb-and-smfl-are-up-today/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC