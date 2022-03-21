Top Penny Stocks Today: Why NILE, CEI, CENN, UTME, HUSN and BBIG Are Soaring Today

We’re checking in on the top penny stocks that investors will want to keep an eye on today in our Monday market update.
But before we get too far into this, remember that penny stocks are volatile. The low price, market cap, and trading volume make them easy to manipulate. That often sees retail traders working together to pump up shares of penny stocks before dumping them for the profits.
With that warning out of the way, let’s go over the top penny stocks to watch today!
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Bitnile (NYSEAMERICAN:NILE) stock starts us off with an almost 44% gain as of Monday afternoon. The company’s shares are rising in response to news that two of its subsidiaries are combining to create a new publicly-traded electric vehicle (EV) charging company.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares are rising 12.5% alongside other energy stocks. That’s due to the war between Ukraine and Russia with sanctions on the latter limiting oil imports.
- Cenntro Electric (NASDAQ:CENN) stock is also among the list of increasing energy stocks for Monday with a jump of 36.1% as of this writing.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares are climbing 18.7% higher as of this afternoon as the company’s stock continues an almost week-long rally.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock is rising almost 24% as of this writing with the announcement that its Fr8PrivateFleet is already gaining customers.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares close out our penny stocks to watch today with a short squeeze pushing the company’s stock 16.7% higher.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
