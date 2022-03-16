Wednesday Top Stock News: 8 Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades Today

We’re taking a look at the top stock news for Wednesday and that includes the latest analysts upgrades and downgrades investors need to know about!
Analysts appear to be in a good mood today with there being significantly more upgrades than downgrades. Let’s start off with the analyst upgrades investors will want to keep in mind today!
Top Analyst Upgrades on Wednesday
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) stock was upgraded to “outperform” from “market perform” by Raymond James. HSTstock is up 3.2% as of Wednesday afternoon.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares were bumped up to “buy” from “hold” by Canaccord Genuity. ACAD shares are up 2.7% as of this writing.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock got pushed to an “overweight” rating from “neutral” by JP Morgan. SBUX stock is gaining 6.9% this afternoon.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares were increased to an “outperform” rating from “market perform” rating by Bernstein. MU shares are rising 8%.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) stock is basking in its new “buy” as compared to the previous “neutral” rating from Northcoast Research. WING is flying 8.9% higher.
We don’t have as many downgrades to cover today, but there are some interesting ones to note!
Top Analyst Downgrades on Wednesday
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock was downgraded to “equal weight” from “overweight” by Morgan Stanley. SOFI is up 6.4% despite the downgrade.
- Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares were dropped to “neutral” from “buy” by Alliance Global Partners. ETTX stock is slipping slightly this afternoon.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock was hit with a “market perform” rating compared to its prior “outperform” rating from Bernstein. JNJ is down 1.9% as of this writing.
Investors searching for the most recent stock market news for Wednesday are in luck!
InvestorPlace has all the latest stock coverage that traders need to know about for today! Among that is what has Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) gaining today, stocks to watch when the Fed rises interest rates, as well as the latest news affecting Starbucks stock. You can find all of this info at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Is Phunware (PHUN) Stock Up Today?
- 5 Stock Winners (and Losers) When the Fed Raises Rates
- SBUX Stock News: 7 Things to Know as Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson Steps Down
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.