- Microsoft (MSFT): When you don’t know which Robinhood stocks to buy, go with software giant MSFT.
- Coca-Cola (KO): A solid pick in case we encounter a recession, KO is a versatile name.
- Boeing (BA): Though risky, Boeing’s diversification away from Russia may prove fortuitous.
- Uber (UBER): People are ready for normalization, which bodes well for ride sharing.
- Lucid Group (LCID): The EV company that makes sense because it’s targeting the wealthy.
- GoPro (GPRO): The desire to reclaim lost experiences may help lift GPRO stock.
- ChargePoint (CHPT): It’s possible that the rethink in energy could help CHPT stock.
- FuboTV (FUBO): Incredibly risky, FUBO might receive some love due to the upcoming World Cup.
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stocks are not just attractive to mindless speculators. Some of the most popular names traded on the mobile app are among the most sensible or relevant. Therefore, even veteran investors might do well checking out headline-generating Robinhood stocks to buy.
The top 100 Robinhood stocks tend to focus on companies with long-term potential. Among the riskier fare, the thesis more often than not is tied to a reasonable framework.
Those who acquire Robinhood stocks tend to be millennials and members of Generation Z. Since the latter demographic represents the largest generation in the U.S. workforce, their voice and influence matter.
Thus, it’s rational to assume that en masse, whatever this demo zeroes in on enjoys a higher-than-average probability of success. With the spring season upon us, here are nine popular Robinhood stocks to consider, from the more sensible ideas to the downright speculative.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Leading off this list of Robinhood stocks to buy for April is software (and hardware) king Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). When you don’t have a comfortable read in the market MSFT looks very attractive.
Fundamentally, it’s difficult to argue with a company that generated $168 billion in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, which translated to a year-over-year gain of nearly 18%.
More impressively, Microsoft posted net income of $61.3 billion, a YOY lift of over 38%. If that wasn’t enough, MSFT also pays a dividend, although at a yield of 0.8%, it’s not much to write home about.
But here’s the point: Microsoft touches multiple relevant corners of the digitalization movement, from business applications to cloud computing to video games through its Xbox console. If you can’t pick something, MSFT is a relatively safe compromise.
Coca-Cola (KO)
These days, plenty of folks are concerned about an upcoming recession. As a recent NPR article stated, the first quarter of this year has been a volatile one.
Moreover, the volatility wasn’t just limited to technical considerations. Fundamental factors, most prominently soaring inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have contributed to severe uncertainty.
If you’re concerned about an economic slowdown or simply want to prep your portfolio for some worse-case scenarios (I don’t want to say worst now because of the Russian paradigm shift), you should look into Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). As I’ve pointed out in the past, analysts have a history of bring up KO stock as a recession-proof investment.
What I like here as one of the Robinhood stocks to buy is that the iconic soft-drink company provides a cheap respite from the everyday pressures of a down economy. Further, the cynical catalyst for KO is that hardships tend to increase sugar consumption.
Boeing (BA)
On the surface, Boeing (NYSE:BA) does not appear a natural candidate for Robinhood stocks to buy.
First, while fading coronavirus cases bode somewhat well for the travel industry, Boeing suffered a sharp cutback in retained earnings, to $34.4 billion in the trailing 12 months from $50.6 billion in 2019.
Then you have inflation cutting into consumer sentiment, Russia’s actions destabilizing global economic sentiment — and tragically, the China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) crash, which involved a Boeing 737-800.
However, circumstances aren’t as terrible for BA stock as you might initially assume. First, the 737-800 has a solid safety record, which suggests that something other than a structural defect was at play, though investigations are ongoing. More critically, though, Boeing spent much time reducing its dependency on Russian building materials.
Today, the aeronautics firm is in a much better position than its rivals because of this fortuitous — or perhaps deliberately genius — decision.
Uber (UBER)
The return to normalization should bode well for Uber (NYSE:UBER).
After two years of lockdowns and mitigation measures, people are ready to reclaim their normal everyday lives.
That was part of the argument I raised when discussing the so-called Halloween economy for CGTN America.
Though UBER carries risks due to frequent net losses, this narrative is starting to turn around positively.
As people become more comfortable with strangers, the ride-sharing specialist could end up being one of the surprising hits among Robinhood stocks to buy.
Lucid Group (LCID)
As an electric vehicle manufacturer, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) makes plenty of sense as one of the relevant Robinhood stocks to buy right now.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $4.20. That might be $4.20 for folks in Arizona. Drivers in California may be looking at $6, $7 or higher.
Naturally, LCID stock is going to draw attention because it’s so much cheaper to “fuel” an EV than it is an equivalent combustion car. So, buy an EV, right? Well, the problem with this idea now is that while the average new car price is $47,000, for a new EV, it’s a staggering $60,054.
You can afford an EV — and help keep the environment clean and reduce our dependency on foreign energy — if you’re rich.
That’s where Lucid comes into the picture. Since the company is only dealing with high-end EVs, it has a substantially more credible approach than a legacy automaker trying to convince middle-income households to buy a $60,000 EV.
GoPro (GPRO)
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is a bit of a contradiction. Users absolutely love the physical product — including this author — but investors don’t seem to love the stock.
On a “lifetime” basis per data from Google Finance, GPRO shares are down 76% through the close of the April 1 session. On a year-to-date basis, shares are down almost 20%, which can be incredibly frustrating.
Just when will the action-cam maker provide some action (the positive variety) for stakeholders?
If you’re speculator, you’re probably focusing on two factors. First is what I mentioned earlier: people are looking forward to social normalization. Second, GoPro targets young consumers between 18 and 35 years.
Since this demo is least likely to be seriously affected by Covid-19 and are most likely to be affected by isolation, GPRO could be due for a surprising upside surge.
ChargePoint (CHPT)
Perhaps one of the most vexing Robinhood stocks available, on paper, ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) should be killing it in the market.
Focusing on building EV charging infrastructure, the company commanded one of the most relevant narratives when it made its public debut. True, combustion cars still dominate the roadways but the growth rate of EV ownership has been skyrocketing.
But eventually, EV integration risks plateauing unless the infrastructure is available. However, it’s a Catch-22. In order for companies to justify building out the infrastructure, EV sales must broadly increase. It might come down to a who-blinks-first scenario, which may help to explain the trailing-year loss of 30% in CHPT stock.
Nevertheless, over the trailing month, CHPT is up 40%. With such a robust move, shares are now less than 1% below parity. Of course, the resurgence aligns with the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the dangers of energy dependency toward nations with questionable democratic principles.
I won’t tell you that CHPT isn’t risky because it is. However, the geopolitical underpinnings could end up supporting shares.
FuboTV (FUBO)
Honestly, I should just keep this list of Robinhood stocks to seven names. That’s how little confidence I have in FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO).
While the streaming television service — which primarily focuses on channels that distribute live sports — is seemingly relevant, the problem is that this is a rough business.
For instance, FuboTV generated revenue of $638.4 million in 2021. In sharp contrast, the company posted sales of $217.7 million in 2020 and only $4.3 million in the year before that. Clearly, you’re seeing extraordinary growth. However, FUBO has also suffered exceptional losses.
The net loss in 2020 was $570 million, which was understandable because of Covid-19. However, in 2021, the company came in $383 million in the red despite a shift toward societal normalization.
Still, FUBO might have one last hurrah with the upcoming World Cup tournament. Considering that this will be the first World Cup post-Covid — and one that features the U.S., which no-showed in the 2018 edition — it could be interesting for FUBO stock.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.