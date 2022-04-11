Alibaba Stock: Witnessing the Fall of a Great Cloud Titan

- Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is now selling for a little over 2 times revenue.
- China’s investors are feeling the pain.
- China’s crackdown may be nearing its end.
China’s tech crackdown killed the threat cloud data centers from companies like Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA) posed to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). BABA stock entered trade April 8 at $104.50 per share. That’s a market cap of $288.5 billion for a company that should have $131 billion in sales this year, almost 8% of that net income.
The stock has been lower. A threat from the U.S. that it might de-list Alibaba over China’s refusal to let its books be audited dropped Alibaba below $77 in mid-March.
This is the worst stock call I have ever made at InvestorPlace, or in my retirement account. If I told you to buy it today, I would understand your skepticism.
|Ticker
|Company
|Current Price
|BABA
|Alibaba
|$103.89
China’s Economic Reset
China was hit hard by Covid-19, but its economy grew 8.1% last year. It’s expected to grow another 5% this year.
China’s middle class isn’t feeling it. A huge real estate bubble is popping. This is taking down not just big investors, but consumers who bought apartments before they were built. About 70% of China’s wealth is in its real estate sector.
Stocks are taking a hit, too. China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange Index is down over 10% this year. It’s now trading at 2017 levels. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, where Alibaba is traded, lost almost 24% in the last year. The wealth of Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has been cut in half.
The Chinese economy, however, continues to grow. China’s median wage for 2022 is estimated at just under $17,000, almost 10% ahead of 2020. The core inflation rate remains low with unemployment estimated at 5.5%, against 3.6% in the U.S.
Alibaba: Turning Inward
Alibaba’s most valuable asset remains its cloud. If you think it’s suffering, you’re wrong. Alibaba has recently opened data centers in Singapore and Korea. Alibaba dominates its home market and is a presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Alibaba is now fourth in the global market behind only Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud. During its most recent quarter, Alibaba Cloud brought in $3.1 billion.
The main problem for Alibaba Cloud is China’s government. Its anti-business reputation hurts Alibaba’s efforts to export its service. The U.S. is investigating Alibaba Cloud over whether it poses a risk to national security. The American government has also put Alibaba’s AliExpress on a “notorious markets” list over the sale of counterfeit goods.
The result is that Alibaba plans to layoff up to 39,000 workers this year, or 15% of its staff.
The Bottom Line on BABA Stock
Alibaba continues to grow. Its December quarter showed revenue up 10% to $38 billion. But net income fell 75% to $3 billion. Spread that across the year and you’re still paying 24 times earnings for the stock. But the “whisper number” on Alibaba’s fourth quarter, due out May 29, shows it earning three times more than that, or 56 cents per share on revenue of $32.7 billion.
There are other hopeful signs. Alibaba recently boosted its stock buyback program to $25 billion. Alibaba scored a small windfall when GoTo, a Singapore-based delivery service it backed, went public.
More important, China’s government is signaling that the tech crackdown may be over. It has moved to ease the delisting fear, announcing some progress on outside audits.
The crackdown has had an effect. American investors have fled from Chinese stocks. But Chinese investors are suffering a lot more than you are. That’s a constituency China’s government can’t afford to lose. I’m still hoping to recoup some of my losses in BABA stock.
On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn held long positions in BABA, MSFT, AMZN and GOOGL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.