Bank Stocks News: What’s Going on with JPM, BLK, WFC, C, GS Stocks Today?

Today, bank stocks like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) are in the spotlight. That’s because two of these companies — JPMorgan and BlackRock — reported earnings for the first quarter this morning. Now, the reports from these two names are setting the tone for the rest of the bank stocks.
With that in mind, let’s jump into the details. Here’s what investors should know about the recent earnings reports.
Bank Stocks News: JPM Stock and Q1 Earnings
For the period, JPMorgan posted Q1 revenue of $31.59 billion, beating consensus analyst expectations of $30.86 billion. However, profits tallied in at $8.28 billion, which was down a massive 42% year-over-year (YOY). The investment bank attributed the drop in profit to lower investment banking revenue, Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and “increased costs for bad loans.”
Specifically, investment banking revenue fell 28% YOY for the period, while investment banking fees dropped 31% YOY due to “lower equity and debt underwriting activity.” Meanwhile, JPM reported a $524 million loss due to markdowns and large spreads also caused by Russia’s invasion. JPMorgan increased its credit reserves by $902 million during the quarter as well, in order to insure against potential loan losses. In the report, CEO Jamie Dimon issued a bleak warning on the state of the economy:
“We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term — consumer and business balance sheets as well as consumer spending remain at healthy levels — but see significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.”
Currently, shares of JPM stock are down about 3% on the day.
BLK Stock and Q1 Earnings
This morning, BlackRock also reported earnings. For the period, the bank saw Q1 revenue of $4.7 billion, up 7% YOY and meeting analyst expectations. Furthermore, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $9.52. That beat expectations of $8.70 per share. BlackRock is known for managing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the company disclosed $56 billion of inflows during the quarter. CEO Larry Fink also chimed in on the company’s outlook:
“As the world continues to face geopolitical and economic uncertainty, our investments over the years to build BlackRock’s all-weather platform position us well to advise our clients and help them pursue their long-term financial goals.”
Shares of BLK stock are down less than a percent at the time of writing.
When Will Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Report?
Looking forward, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have all confirmed they will report Q1 earnings tomorrow morning, April 14. Tomorrow will likely be a volatile day for bank stocks as these first-quarter company performances become disclosed.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.