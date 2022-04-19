Hydrogen Stocks News: Why Are PLUG, FCEL, BE Stocks Up Today?

Hydrogen stocks are in the news Tuesday as several companies see their shares head higher today!
Let’s dive into that news below to see what has hydrogen stocks on the move!
Hydrogen Stocks News: Plug Power (PLUG)
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock starts us off with shares rising more than 10% as of Tuesday afternoon. This comes after the company signed a deal with Walmart (NYSE:WMT). That will have it providing the retailer with 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen. This will power the chain’s power material handling lift trucks at its distribution and fulfillment centers in the U.S.
Hydrogen Stocks News: FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock is up next with the company’s shares rising over 5% as of this writing. There’s no specific news behind today’s increase. Instead, it looks like FCEL stock is rising in sympathy with PLUG. It’s also worth mentioning that the stock is recovering from a drop during trading hours yesterday.
Hydrogen Stocks News: Bloom Energy (BE)
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) closes us out today with the company’s stock rising more than 6% this afternoon. Just like with FCEL, there’s no specific news behind the jump in BE stock today. That means it’s also likely rising higher with PLUG shares. Also, BE stock is also recovering from a dip on Monday.
Investors on the lookout for more stock market news today will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace has all the latest stock market coverage that traders need to know about for Tuesday! That includes an update on the Elon Musk Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) saga, why Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) stock is rising, as well as what to expect from the upcoming Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings call. You can find out more about these matters at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Apollo Global May Back Elon Musk. What Does That Mean for TWTR Stock?
- Why Is Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Stock Up Today?
- TSLA Stock News: 3 Key Things to Watch When Tesla Reports Q1 Earnings
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed