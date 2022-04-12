Robinhood Crypto List: Shiba Inu and 10 Other Cryptos You Can Buy on Robinhood

Robinhood expanded the list of crypto investors can trade on its platform to include some new names today!
Robinhood added four new cryptos to its exchange today. They are Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), Polygon (MATIC-USD) and Compound (COMP-USD). With those additions, there are now 11 cryptos that can be traded on the platform.
Let’s dive into all the cryptos traders can buy and sell on the platform below!
Robinhood Crypto List
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD)
- Bitcoin SV (BSV-USD)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD)
- Polygon
- Shiba Inu
- Solana
- Compound
- Dogecoin (DOGE-USD)
- Litecoin (LTC-USD)
- Ethereum (ETH-USD)
- Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD)
With the new additions to the Robinhood crypto list comes extra interest from traders. That includes price predictions for SHIB, MATIC, SOL and COMP. We’ve also got a wealth of other coverage for these cryptos today to get users up to speed now that they’re listed on the trading platform.
We’re also seeing the cryptos added to Robinhood gain today. This has SHIB jumping 17.5% over the last 24 hours, SOL gaining 3.2% during that same period, MATIC getting a 4.5% boost in that time, as well as COMP climbing 6.9% in a 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon.
Of course, there’s plenty of other crypto news that investors will want to keep an eye out for today!
Fortunately, we’ve got them covered with all of the latest crypto news that traders need to know about for Tuesday! A few examples of that include a warning for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock, an overview of Polkadot (DOT-USD), as well as Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) potentially coming to Twitter (NASDAQ:TWTR). You can get all of this news from the following links!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.