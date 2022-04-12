TLRY, HEXO Stocks: 7 Things to Know as Canadian Cannabis Kings Join Forces

Canadian cannabis companies Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) are teaming up to better tackle the marijuana market and their stocks are rising!
Let’s dive into all the details pot stock traders need to know about today’s news below!
- Tilray has agreed to acquire all of Hexo’s principal balance from its senior secured notes held by HT Investments’ affiliates.
- These notes have a total value of $193 million, representing Hexo’s current debt.
- A new amendment will be added to the notes when they transfer to TLRY.
- This will allow them to be converted for a price of 85 cents per share.
- That gives Tilray the ability to acquire a substantial stake in HEXO.
- Tilray notes that it expects this commercial and financial partnership to strengthen it and Hexo’s respective operations.
- When the deal closes, Tilray’s CSO and head of its international business Denise Faltischek will be nominated to Hexo’s board of directors.
Irwin Simon, chairman and CEO of Tilray, said the following about the partnership with Hexo boosting TLRY stock today.
“We know that winning in Canada means a relentless focus on product innovation and operational excellence. The agreement with HEXO delivers on both fronts as it facilitates collaboration, the sharing of best-practices, and yields quantifiable operating efficiencies between two companies with unparalleled global cannabis expertise.”
TLRY stock is up 2.2% and HEXO stock is up 3.7% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news for Tuesday are in the right place!
We’ve got all the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about today! Among that is what’s happening with oil stocks today, why shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are slipping, as well as what has Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock down today. You can find out all about these matters at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Oil Stocks News: What’s Going on With IMPP, INDO, ENSV, CEI Stocks Today?
- Why Is CarMax (KMX) Stock Down Today?
- Why Is Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Down Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed