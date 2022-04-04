Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

If you’re looking for the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday, then we’ve got you covered with a list of gainers and losers for today.
An earnings report, Elon Musk, clinical trial data, and more are behind this morning’s stock movements.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock is soaring more than 29% with the release of its most recent earnings report for 2021.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares are gaining over 25% as Elon Musk takes a 9.2% stake in the company.
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) stock is surging more than 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) shares are increasing over 13% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) stock is rising more than 11% on no clear news this morning.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares are climbing over 11% following the release of its annual report last week.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock is getting close to an 11% boost, which continues a rally from last week for Chinese stocks.
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares are jumping nearly 11% as it continues the Chinese stock rally.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is sitting more than 10% higher after taking a beating on Friday.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares are up over 10% on no apparent news.
10 Top Losers
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock is diving more than 14% as it comments on unusual market activity this morning.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are falling roughly 13% after jumping early Friday on clinical trial news.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock is tumbling over 12% after rising on public offering and reverse stock split news on Friday.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares are dropping more than 10% following a rally during the previous day of trading.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock is decreasing over 9% after announcing a partial hold from the FDA on one of its studies.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares are taking a more than 9% beating after gaining Friday with the sale of its Chinese assets.
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) stock is declining over 9% as it continues to slip from Covid-19 study data.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares are slipping more than 9% after rallying last week on earnings report news.
- Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) stock is dipping almost 8% this morning.
- QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down about 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.