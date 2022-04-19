Why Is Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Up Today?

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the company revealed that it’s dropping its mask requirement.
This comes after a U.S. district court judge struck down President Joe Biden’s administration’s mandatory mask requirement on aircraft and other forms of public transit. As a result, the Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing the mandate.
With this change in effect, Delta Air Lines is no longer requiring masks for “airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights.”
According to a statement from the company, employees and customers may continue to wear masks if they choose. It notes that the KN95 protects wearers even if others around them aren’t wearing masks, according to DAL’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Henry Ting.
DAL isn’t the only airline stock on the move today following the mask mandate change. Several others, such as Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are also moving after dropping the mask mandate.
In the case of DAL stock, it could also be gaining today on other news. The company is testing out Elon Musk’s Starlink internet on its flights. Starlink is a subsidiary of SpaceX that provides high-speed internet to users via a collection of low-orbit satellites.
DAL stock is up 3.7% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.