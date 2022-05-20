CEI Stock Pops On Crucial Earnings From Camber Energy

- Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) finally released a delayed earnings report.
- Today was the last day to do so before facing delisting.
- The stock got a boost from that news today.
Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) stock got a boost on Friday after the company released an incredibly delayed earnings report.
Camber Energy last released an earnings report in November 2021. The company has continued to put off releasing an earnings report since then. This resulted in trouble with the NYSE American exchange as it planned to delist the stock.
The warning from the NYSE American exchange gave the company until today to file its earnings report. CEI has finally done so by it releasing both a quarterly and annual report today. With that done, the company is safe from its stock delisting for now.
It makes sense that CEI stock has been volatile leading up to today. Investors were unsure if the company would be able to file its earnings report in time to avoid delisting. Now that it has, investor confidence could be a boon to CEI shares.
While Camber Energy did put out its earnings report today, we aren’t seeing heavy trading of its shares. Instead, about 33 million are on the move as of this writing. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of 77 million shares. This could be a sign that traders haven’t regained faith in the natural gas company.
CEI stock is up 1.2% as of Friday afternoon but is still down 14.7% since the start of the year.
Investors looking for more stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace has all the latest stock news that traders need to know about. Among that is what has shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock on the move today. You can read all about that at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Is BEST Inc. (BEST) Stock Skyrocketing 350% Today?
- Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Betting Against Apple (AAPL) Stock
- Why Is Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Down 22% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed