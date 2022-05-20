Louis Navellier is rating this stock an “A” – Get In Now!

CEI Stock Pops On Crucial Earnings From Camber Energy

CEI finally released its earnings report

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 20, 2022, 1:11 pm EDT
  • Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) finally released a delayed earnings report.
  • Today was the last day to do so before facing delisting.
  • The stock got a boost from that news today.
Quarterly Earnings Reports representing CEI stock.

Source: Shutterstock

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) stock got a boost on Friday after the company released an incredibly delayed earnings report.

Camber Energy last released an earnings report in November 2021. The company has continued to put off releasing an earnings report since then. This resulted in trouble with the NYSE American exchange as it planned to delist the stock.

The warning from the NYSE American exchange gave the company until today to file its earnings report. CEI has finally done so by it releasing both a quarterly and annual report today. With that done, the company is safe from its stock delisting for now.

It makes sense that CEI stock has been volatile leading up to today. Investors were unsure if the company would be able to file its earnings report in time to avoid delisting. Now that it has, investor confidence could be a boon to CEI shares.

While Camber Energy did put out its earnings report today, we aren’t seeing heavy trading of its shares. Instead, about 33 million are on the move as of this writing. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of 77 million shares. This could be a sign that traders haven’t regained faith in the natural gas company.

CEI stock is up 1.2% as of Friday afternoon but is still down 14.7% since the start of the year.

