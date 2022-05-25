Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock is our biggest winner this morning.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares lead our losers today.
- Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) is rising on acquisition talks.
We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
There’s plenty of news moving stocks today. Among that is a clinical trial, summer travel plans, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock is rocketing more than 46% after announcing positive topline data from a clinical trial.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares are soaring over 42% after the company voted to delist its shares.
- Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) stock is surging more than 31 % after uplisting to the Nasdaq Exchange yesterday.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are gaining over 25% after announcing changes to its management team.
- Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock is moving more than 13% higher after posting a study showing that demand for travel is high this summer following the pandemic.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares are rising roughly 13% as it takes part in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference this week.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock is increasing over 11% after the gun safe stock’s shares dropped following yesterday’s shooting.
- Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) shares are climbing more than 11% on news that its largest shareholder may want to purchase the company.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock is jumping over 11% as it prepares for its first flight with SpaceX today.
- VNET (NASDAQ:VNET) shares are up more than 10% following the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock is plummeting about 55% after getting a negative Complete Response Letter from the FDA.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock is tumbling over 11% after rallying on collaboration news yesterday.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares are taking a more than 9% beating after rallying on an asset sale Tuesday.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock is dropping over 9%, which continues negative movement from a recent asset sale.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares are falling 9% after an SEC filing reveals insider buying.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock is decreasing around 8% following a recent ADS ratio change.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares are declining more than 7% on no clear news this morning.
- BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock is slipping close to 7% following a recent rally.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares are dipping over 6% after selling TutorMe for $55 million to pay down debt.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.