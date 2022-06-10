The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

New evidence reveals 98% of all cryptos could soon vanish and the remaining 2% will usher in a new era and mint a new wave of millionaires. On June 14, Charlie Shrem & Luke Lango will reveal the #1 crypto leading the charge.

Tue, June 14 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, INTC, MSFT: Why Are Tech Stocks Down Today?

Here's what's driving volatility with tech stocks today

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 10, 2022, 2:17 pm EDT
  • Tech stocks such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are all down big today.
  • The downside moves in these companies appear to be directly tied to today's CPI print.
  • Additionally, slower rates of hiring could indicate demand destruction on the horizon, impacting all tech stocks.
tech stocks - AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, INTC, MSFT: Why Are Tech Stocks Down Today?

Source: whiteMocca / Shutterstock

Today, tech stocks are in focus for most investors. A basket of mega-cap companies, including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), are all down considerably. These one-day moves are the continuation of an overall downtrend we’ve seen throughout this year. On a year-to-date basis, most of the names on this list are down more than 25% at the time of writing.

Now, for more than a month, the Nasdaq has been in a bear market. The rapid decline in valuations we’ve seen across the board has typically hit more unprofitable and speculative names the hardest. However, the fact that investors are now seeing similar sorts of results from mega-cap tech stocks is worrisome. Indeed, many may be wondering when the carnage will end.

Let’s dive into some of the factors that are contributing to this bear market in tech right now.

Why Are Tech Stocks Down Today?

The most notable factor driving tech stocks lower today was a rather dismal inflation print. The most recent consumer price index (CPI) data for May is in, and we have a fresh new multi-decade high. May’s reading of 8.6% is the highest since 1981. More importantly, this is much higher than predictions of  8.3%. Additionally, this number is more than the previous 8.5% reading we got in March.

What does this have to do with tech stocks?

Well, these picks tend to trade at higher valuations than the rest of the market due to these companies’ growth profiles. Investors will pay more for growth in good times. However, if they think a downturn is on the horizon, multiples contract to “historical” levels. That’s what we’re seeing now — a broad-based reevaluation of the market.

Additionally, recent reports indicating several tech companies are slowing hiring isn’t helping the view that growth will proliferate from here. Reduced hiring could indicate less demand on the horizon. Indeed, corporate America tends to know a thing or two about how to size its businesses.

Overall, these macro factors are likely to be hard to overcome. Given how fast inflation is rising, perhaps the worst of the selling pressure isn’t over. At least, that’s what the market is pricing in today.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/06/aapl-amzn-goog-intc-msft-why-are-tech-stocks-down-today/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC