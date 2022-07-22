Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of trading this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, merger agreements, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is soaring more than 33% alongside heavy trading of the shares.
- Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) shares are gaining over 25% on an acquisition agreement to take the company private.
- DSS (NYSEMKT:DSS) stock is surging more than 16% on news of a license agreement with ProPhase BioPharma.
- ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) shares are rising over 14% as they see heavy trading this morning.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock is increasing more than 12% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) shares are climbing over 12% in pre-market trading.
- Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) stock is heading more than 11% higher as cryptos rally today.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares are getting an almost 11% boost after getting Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Mazindol ER from European regulators.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock is jumping over 10% as of this writing.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are up more than 9% as they continue a recent rally.
10 Top Losers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is plummeting over 74% but that’s actually due to a stock split.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares are diving nearly 28% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock is taking a more than 11% beating after releasing its fiscal Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares are tumbling over 11% following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock is falling more than 11% after providing preliminary results for Q2 2022.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares are dropping almost 11% following a massive 110% rally on Thursday.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock is decreasing over 10% after announcing merger plans with ARS Pharmaceuticals.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares are sliding more than 10% after announcing a stock offering.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEMKT:SNMP) stock is slipping over 7% this morning.
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.