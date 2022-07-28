Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out what’s happening Thursday morning!
There’s loads of earnings reports to go over this morning, as well as other news that has shares on the move.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE.U) stock is rocketing more than 348% on no clear news this morning.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are soaring about 54% as it continues recent volatility.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock is gaining over 36% with the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
- Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) shares are surging more than 33% as it continues a rally on short interest chatter.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock is rising over 26% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- BiomX’s (NYSEMKT:PHGE) normal shares are also climbing more than 24% without any recent news.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock is increasing over 23% in pre-market trading.
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares are getting a more than 20% boost this morning.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock is jumping close to 16% following insider buying news from yesterday.
- Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) shares are up over 14% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) stock is plummeting almost 51% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) shares are diving more than 32% after posting results for the second quarter of 2022.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock is tumbling over 30% on no apparent news Thursday.
- F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) shares are taking about a 28% beating as it continues to drop on strategic update news.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock is falling more than 24% after putting out its earnings report for the second quarter of the year.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are sliding over 20% on news of a note sale to investors.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock is dropping more than 20% after announcing a proposed stock offering.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares are slipping over 15% after releasing earnings results for the second quarter of 2022.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) stock is dipping more than 15% following a major rally yesterday.
- Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% after cutting its 2022 outlook.
