Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Investors ready to start trading early this morning will want to check out the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
We’ve got earnings reports, a merger, a stake sale, and more moving stocks this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) stock is rocketing about 28% as the crypto market continues to recover.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are soaring close to 19% after selling its stake in VIBES Holdings for $5.3 million in cash.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is surging more than 13% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares are rising over 12% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) stock is gaining nearly 12% in pre-market trading.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) shares are climbing almost 10% following its recent earnings report.
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) stock is heading more than 9% higher, which continues positive movement from Tuesday.
- Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) shares are getting an over 7% boost ahead of its Q2 earnings report tomorrow.
- Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) stock is jumping more than 7% as it continues to rally on a recent deal.
- Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) shares are up roughly 7% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) stock is cratering over 78% following poor results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Triumph (NYSE:TGI) shares are plummeting more than 20% alongside several instances of insider buying.
- Forestar (NYSE:FOR) stock is diving over 16% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares are tumbling close to 13% after its initial public offering (IPO) closed yesterday.
- Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) stock is taking a more than 12% beating after announcing an upsized public stock offering.
- Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) shares are falling over 9% after completing its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) stock is dropping more than 6% after providing an update on a private placement.
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) shares are decreasing over 6% as it prepares for a reverse stock split next week.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock is sliding more than 6% as it retreats from a recent rally.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% following a rally Tuesday on study news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.