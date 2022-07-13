Why Are Airline Stocks DAL, AAL, UAL, LUV, JBLU Down Today?

Airline stocks are falling on Wednesday and it looks like investors can point to Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) as the reason behind today’s drop.
Delta Air Lines recently released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. Unfortunately for airline stocks, the company’s results were mixed. While revenue came in above estimates, the company failed to reach the adjusted earnings per share estimate that Wall Street was expecting.
As investors would expect, that mixed earnings report has DAL stock slipping today. However, it’s causing other stocks in the sector to slide lower today as well. Let’s go over that movement below!
Airline Stocks Falling on Wednesday
- Delta Air Lines stock is down 6.8% as of Wednesday afternoon.
- Shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock are heading 4% lower as of this writing.
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) shares are decreasing 1.6% on Wednesday afternoon.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) stock was down this morning but has since recovered and is up slightly this afternoon.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares are still down 3.1% as of this writing.
It’s also worth noting that several of these airlines are set to release earnings reports soon. When that happens, we’re likely to see even more movement from airline stocks. We’ll have to wait before we know if it’ll be positive or not.
