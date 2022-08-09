Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off Tuesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, heavy trading volume, and other news.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock is soaring more than 55% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares are surging over 54% on news of Fnu Oudom taking a large stake in the company.
- D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) stock is rising more than 49% after making its public debut following a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) shares are gaining about 42% after releasing results for the second quarter of 2022.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is climbing over 41% on no clear news this morning.
- GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares are increasing more than 41% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is heading over 28% higher with an increase in trading volume this morning.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares are getting a more than 24% boost as it continues a recent rally with heavy trading.
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) stock is jumping roughly 20% after delaying its court meeting and the special meeting of shareholders set to take place today.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares are up over 15% despite a lack of news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock is plummeting more than 52% after the FDA rejected its application for its lead drug candidate.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares are diving over 36% after announcing a new public offering of its stock.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock is tumbling more than 32% after releasing results for the second quarter of 2022.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are taking an over 31% beating after cutting guidance in its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock is falling more than 21% with the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of the year.
- FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares are dropping over 18% alongside the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock is sliding more than 18% after posting earnings results for the second quarter of the year.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares are slipping over 16% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock is dipping more than 16% after putting out its Q2 earnings report.
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) shares finish off our list of pre-market stock movers down close to 14% after releasing earnings results for Q2 2022.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.