Why Is Ocugen (OCGN) Stock Climbing Higher Today?

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock is gaining on Tuesday after Mizuho Securities analysts initiated coverage of shares.
For one, Mizuho issued a “buy” rating for OCGN stock. That rating matches the current analysts’ consensus for Ocugen as well. According to MarketBeat, the stock has five “buy” ratings and a single “hold” rating among analysts.
Adding to the positive news for OCGN stock is Mizuho’s price target of $5 per share. That’s a bullish rating compared to the stock’s closing price of $2.34 on Monday. For comparison, the consensus price target for shares is $7 on MarketBeat.
Why the Bull Stance on OCGN Stock?
Mizuho Securities analysts have a couple of reasons for the positive take on OCGN stock. Here’s what they said in a note to investors obtained by Seeking Alpha:
“While the lead asset COVAXIN (a COVID-19 vaccine) offers potential near-term cash flow to help offset operational costs, we believe the more significant value driver is OCU400.”
OCU400 is a gene therapy candidate in development to treat patients suffering from retinitis pigmentosa. The treatment is currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Data from the trial is expected in the first half of 2023.
OCGN stock is up 8% as of Tuesday morning but still down more than 45% since the start of the year.
