3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy if You Have Money to Invest

Finding the best tech stocks to buy now is a little more complicated than it was a year ago.
While the S&P 500 has held up relatively well, the bear market has been brutal for investors in individual stocks. Simply put, many individual names have been obliterated, particularly in tech. Given the selloff, it’s got investors looking for tech stocks to buy amid the weakness.
A handful of names have held up pretty well, like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). By and large though, tech has struggled immensely amid the volatility.
I want to look at a handful of tech stocks to buy even though they have been beaten down because they appear to have declined unfairly. Essentially, we are looking for good businesses and not-so-good stocks. Investors have quite a bit of leeway here too.
There are distressed tech stocks to buy based on balance sheet or cash flow strength. Or they could buy relative strength leaders, like the aforementioned Apple or Microsoft. I’m looking for a bit more of a blend — names that have held up to some degree but are businesses that continue to hum along. These are the best underappreciated tech stocks to buy.
|AMD
|Advanced Micro Devices
|$84.84
|PANW
|Palo Alto Networks
|$565.17
|TTD
|The Trade Desk
|$66.64
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Right now, chip stocks aren’t performing all that well. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently reported pretty disappointing numbers and several others have as well. Some pre-announced poor results and others waited until the report. None of those are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) though.
Its doubters can’t believe it, but AMD continues to grow its revenue, earnings, margins and cash flow. The company reported strong results in August and while guidance was a little short of expectations, it was close to in-line and quite good.
I believe that if the rest of this group gets hit, then AMD stock will as well. It’s not fair, but that’s the reality. As it stands though, AMD stock will simply become of the tech stocks to buy on the dip.
Shares trade at roughly 19 times this year’s earnings, while the company is forecast to generate $26.2 billion in revenue. Next year, revenue estimates call for 13% growth to nearly $30 billion and for earnings to grow 12% to nearly $5 a share.
For what it’s worth, analysts have been consistently too conservative with this company in their forecasts.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
For whatever reason, investors tend to overlook cybersecurity stocks during times of trouble. That’s likely due to valuation, but when you listen to management at Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) — or any cybersecurity firm — they’ll tell you that just because the economy slows down doesn’t mean cybercrime does. If anything, the pace quickens.
On Aug. 22, the company delivered a top- and bottom-line earnings beat for its fiscal fourth-quarter results, as sales grew 27% year over year. Even better, the company’s FY guidance for 2023 was strong.
Management expects revenue of $6.85 billion to $6.90 billion vs. consensus expectations of $6.76 billion. If achieved, that would represent roughly 25% growth vs. 2022. Earnings guidance also topped analysts’ expectations.
The Trade Desk (TTD)
Lastly, we have The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). While it’s hard to say this, this may be one of the tech stocks to buy on a deeper dip. When The Trade Desk last reported earnings, it dropped a bullish bombshell on investors.
The stock had already rallied 30% in just a few days ahead of the print, then exploded higher by 36% in a single session after the report. That’s how good it was. However, when we look at the advertising space, there’s clearly a slowdown. So far, The Trade Desk seems well-insulated vs. these pressures. That’s great, but we must be aware of the macro pressures. Sort of like despite how AMD continues to out-execute its peers, its stock may be dragged lower.
If that’s the case for The Trade Desk, this is one to focus on.
Revenue grew 35% year over year and beat estimates, while guidance for the third quarter edged past expectations. While not blowing past expectations, The Trade Desk continues to generate substantial growth and it’s profitable, making it a rare combination for a growth stock right now.
Analysts expect 33% revenue growth this year and 24% to 27% growth through 2025. Earnings are forecast to double from 2022 to 2025 (not annually). If so, it’s one of the few ad companies that are excelling right now.
On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.