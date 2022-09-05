5 Top Robinhood Stocks to Watch Right Now

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is in the news today as the company introduces a new index to track investors’ favorite stocks. Called the Robinhood Investor Index, it shows where traders using the exchange are putting their money. Basically, the company is averaging conviction based on each investment across all customers.
Robinhood notes that it will update this index once a month to show how investor sentiment has changed over time. Currently, entertainment and tech stocks appear to be popular with traders using the exchange.
The Robinhood Investor Index displays the top stocks as a collection of circles. The larger the circle, the more weight it has among traders on the platform. This can make determining the top stock a little difficult when some circles are close in size.
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the top five Robinhood stocks that investors will want to keep an eye on.
Robinhood Stocks to Watch
- Starting off this list, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to have the largest interest from Robinhood traders currently and sports a 3% gain as of Friday afternoon.
- Ford (NYSE:F) takes the next spot on this list of top Robinhood stocks, with shares down slightly today.
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) claims the next spot on the platform, showing a gain of 1.6%.
- Next up, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) takes a top positions on the index as shares climb 1.4% higher.
- Closing out our list today is meme stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), which is up more than 9% as of this writing.
HOOD stock is up more than 5% as of Friday afternoon.
