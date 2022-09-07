7 Tech Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up

Tech stocks are a neglected category these days, but several sleeper stocks could become a big hit if you time your investment correctly.
First, research the company and its products thoroughly. Make sure you understand how they work and what their potential is.
Second, look for companies that are undervalued by the market. These sleeper tech stocks may be flying under the radar, but they could have huge potential.
Finally, don’t be afraid to take a risk on a company with high growth potential. These companies may not be profitable yet, but they could be huge successes in the future. These tips can maximize your chances of finding the best sleeper stocks in the tech sector.
The important thing to remember is that these tech sleeper stocks will not remain cheap forever. Many of these companies are on the cutting-edge of new and innovative technologies, and their stock prices will inevitably rise as they continue to grow.
However, now is the time to buy into these companies while they are still relatively undervalued. For savvy investors, these tech sleeper stocks represent a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor of some of the most exciting companies in the world.
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|$7.74
|ZM
|Zoom
|$74.76
|GPRO
|GoPro
|$5.01
|SEMR
|Semrush
|$11.19
|SNOW
|Snowflake
|$171.24
|RBLX
|Roblox
|$37.78
|NVDA
|Nvidia
|$126.04
Palantir (PLTR)
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a data mining company. Government agencies and large corporations use Palantir’s products to solve complex problems.
However, the year thus far has been unkind to Palantir. The Federal Reserve recently raised rates by 75 basis points. Market participants didn’t react favorably to this monetary policy decision, and growth stock suffered as a result.
Bears also like to point out that Palantir’s business isn’t profitable today, which puts it in a difficult position when growth stocks are declining.
There’s also concern about Palantir’s client portfolio, which is dominated by government institutions.
On both ends, the company is making progress. Palantir’s business model is built on the trust of governments and its ability to address terrorism-related issues.
Palantir’s management is confident that it can maintain a revenue growth target of 30% annually through 2025 and become profitable.
Meanwhile, Palantir continues to grow and expand its commercial business. Last year, total commercial revenue rose 34% to $645 million, out of which U.S. revenue jumped 102% year over year.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) emerged as one of the big winners of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company’s Zoom Meeting and Zoom Chat apps became essential tools for remote work and education, and Zoom’s revenue surged. However, Zoom is not taking a breather.
The company is constantly improving its range of products, allowing it to increase its market visibility. This, combined with a tactic called land-and-expand, will increase the company’s customer base.
Zoom is using its strong position in the video conferencing market to enter related markets such as webinars and online events.
It is also working on expanding its customer base beyond businesses and into other segments such as schools and healthcare organizations. With its strong product offerings and growth strategy, Zoom will continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.
GoPro (GPRO)
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is one of the best growth stocks out there. GoPro cameras are extremely versatile and user-friendly.
As travel demand starts to return, the demand for GoPro cameras will increase.
GoPro’s struggled to be profitable for years, but in 2021, it reported a net income of $371 million on revenue of $1.2 billion. GoPro has increased margins by focusing on subscriptions and selling more content online. The move helps them bypass of retail channels.
Semrush (SEMR)
Semrush (NYSE:SEMR) is an intuitive and powerful tool to help website owners optimize their sites for better visibility in search engines.
In addition, Semrush provides tools for competitor analysis, so website owners can see what their competitors are doing to improve their ranking.
Last year, SEMrush reported a 50% growth in revenue compared to the previous year. For the fiscal year 2022, it expects similar results, which would lead to revenues of around 30%.
However, the stock is down more than 44% this year, making it one of the best sleeper tech stocks.
Snowflake (SNOW)
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is a data analytics company founded in 2012. Its software enables users to analyze data from multiple sources.
Snowflake has been recognized as one of the leading data analytics companies. Its software is used by some of the world’s largest organizations, such as Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
Snowflake’s cloud-based data lake product is impressive and will only become more valuable to businesses as they use more and more data in their decision-making.
Therefore, the stock is a wise investment for those looking to profit from the continued growth of big data.
Last quarter, revenues soared 83% versus the year-ago period. However, the company booked an operating loss of more than $207.73 million.
Roblox (RBLX)
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) boasts over 52.2 million daily active users per the latest reported numbers.
Roblox is known for its user-friendly interface and creative community. In addition, educators are using the company’s platform and tools to teach programming and game design.
The community at Roblox has seen some serious growth over the past few years. However, face-to-face entertainment is coming back into style. As a result, Roblox saw a slight decline in daily active users in the second quarter of 2022.
The short to medium outlook is stressed, but gaming is benefitting from secular tailwinds.
Gartner forecasts the serious games market to grow by 25% through 2025 because of the growth in VR/AR capabilities.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) makes graphic processing units (GPUs) for gaming and data center applications.
The company is also a major player in gaming and VR.
Nvidia traditionally attracted a lot of attention for its impressive growth rates, but this year has started to see them suffer from problems. Its latest quarterly results show revenue increased just 3% year over year, and earnings fell by 72% to $0.26 per share.
Nvidia’s revenue outlook is that it will be $1 billion short of analyst expectations, which is not a good sign.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.