COIN Stock Alert: What to Know as Google Taps Coinbase to Bring Crypto to the Cloud

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is a hot topic among traders today after Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) Google announced it was teaming up with the crypto exchange.
The big news here is Google adding support for customers to pay for their cloud services with crypto. In these cases, Coinbase will handle those exchanges. However, Google notes that this will only be available to select customers starting next year.
The system will make use of Coinbase Commerce, which currently supports 10 cryptocurrencies. If all goes well with this initial launch, Google intends to allow more customers to pay for their cloud services with crypto. It’s also considering ways to use Coinbase Prime with its services.
Coinbase Will Switch Some Services to Google
As part of this agreement, Coinbase will be switching away from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services for applications. This will have it making use of Google Cloud instead for certain data-based apps.
While COIN stock initially shot higher in Tuesday morning trading, those shares are currently down 1.4% from yesterday’s close. In addition to that, the deal didn’t inspire strong trading volume with only 5 million shares on the move. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is closer to 13 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.