Dear PSNY Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Oct. 12

Fans of Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock will want to keep an eye on the company as a potential catalyst is coming on Oct. 12.
This coming Wednesday, Polestar will reveal the Polestar 3. This is the electric vehicle (EV) company’s first SUV. The launch of a new EV is something investors will want to keep in mind, as it could push shares of PSNY stock higher that day.
Investors that want to see the reveal for themselves will be able to tune into a live stream of the event. It will take place at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be lead by Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath and Head of Design Maximilian Missoni.
What Does the Polestar 3 Offer?
Polestar is working to create a performance SUV that also features modern amenities. As such, it comes equipped with centralized core computing from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as well as advanced safety systems from Volvo Cars.
To go along with that, the Polestar 3 makes use of a rear-biased dual motor powertrain and an electric torque vectoring via a dual clutch system on its rear motor. This, combined with its adaptive dual-chamber air suspension, lets it adapt to different road types once every two milliseconds.
PSNY stock is down 3.4% as of Thursday morning.
Investors looking for all of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace offers up all of that news ready to go in one place! For Thursday, that includes what has shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI), Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock on the move today. You can read up more on these matters at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Camber Energy (CEI) Stock Heats Up After Regaining Listing Compliance
- Why Is Annovis Bio (ANVS) Stock Up 12% Today?
- Carl Icahn Just Made a Big Bet on Twitter (TWTR) Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.