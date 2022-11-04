Loopring Price Predictions: What Will 2023 Bring for the LRC Crypto?

Loopring (LRC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic with crypto traders on Friday as it sees major gains!
The news crypto traders need to know about on Friday has to do with GameStop (NASDAQ:GME). The video game retailer has been getting into the crypto game with non-fungible token (NFT) plans.
Today’s news has it expanding those plans with an Immutable X partnership. This will allow NFTs and games made with Immutable X on GameStop’s digital platform. Investors in LRC will note that GME is working with Loopring on its marketplace.
With that knowledge in hand, let’s take a look at what the experts think about the future of LRC prices below!
Loopring Price Predictions
- Starting off our price estimates for LRC is Gov Capital with its one-year forecast of $1.0206821173684.
- Next up is WalletInvestor with its one-year price estimate of $0.358 for the token.
- Closing out our price predictions for Loopring is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of 64 cents for 2023.
All-in-all the future isn’t looking bad for LRC. Two of those three price predictions are above Loppring’s current value and the other is only slightly below. That’s worth noting as LRC is up 43.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon. That comes alongside a trading volume increase of 892.8% over the same period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.