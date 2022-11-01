Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, talk of changes to lockdowns in China, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Quotient (NYSE:QUOT) stock is rocketing more than 62% ahead of a reverse stock split on Thursday.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares are soaring over 48% on news of a $16.6 billion acquisition deal.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock is surging more than 41% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares are rising over 19% in pre-market trading today.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock is gaining more than 19% without any recent news.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares are climbing over 15% following a delisting notice as it navigates bankruptcy.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) are increasing more than 15% on rumors of lockdowns in China ending.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) are getting an over 15% boost as Chinese stocks rallying.
- Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) stock is jumping more than 14% this morning.
- Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) shares are up over 14% following a recent public debut.
10 Top Losers
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock is plummeting more than 31% after cutting guidance in its latest earnings report.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares are diving over 18% following a major rally yesterday.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock is tumbling roughly 18% as a failed funding deal continues to hammer shares.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) are taking a more than 16% beating alongside the lockdown talk in China.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is sliding close to 10% as shares pull back from a rally last week.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares are falling over 9% after heading higher on Monday.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock is dropping more than 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares are slipping almost 9% despite a lack of news today.
- Trex (NYSE:TREX) stock is dipping over 8% after missing estimates for Q3 2022.
- Ever-Glory (NASDAQ:EVK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% after rallying on stock repurchase program news.
