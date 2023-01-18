Why Is Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock Up 29% Today?

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is on the rise Wednesday after the company signed a new “Amended and Restated Shareholder Agreement.”
This agreement is with FF Top, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FF Global Partners. That company is made up of several core managers of Faraday Future. The agreement would secure FF Top as an “important shareholder” in FFIE stock.
According to the agreement, FF Top would gain super voting rights with one share being worth 10 votes. Adding to that, those rights change to one share being worth 20 votes if the market capitalization of Faraday reaches $3 billion.
To go along with this, the agreement with FF Top would give it considerable control over the company’s Board of Directors. It would allow the investor to nominate four potential board members out of the electric vehicle (EV) company’s seven.
Before any of this can happen, FF Top first needs to secure approval from shareholders of FFIE stock. The investor intends to submit a proposal to shareholders seeking approval.
What Else Is Happening With FFIE Stock?
Alongside the super voting news, Faraday Future also revealed progress on its China expansion plans. The company signed a strategic agreement with the City of Huanggang to build its FF China Headquarters there.
FFIE stock is up 28.7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
