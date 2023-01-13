Why Is Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Down Today?

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stock is on the move Friday after the company’s shares were hit with a downgrade.
Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak is behind today’s bad news for LMT stock. Poponak downgraded LMT stock from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. For perspective, the consensus for LMT is a “hold” rating based on 15 analysts’ opinions.
Adding to this, the Goldman Sachs analyst lowered his price target for the stock from $388 to $332 per share. For comparison, the consensus price estimate for shares is $469.56. That $332 price target also represents a potential 28% downside from Thursday’s close.
Why the Bearish Stance on LMT Stock?
Poponak said the following about the downgrade in a note to clients obtained by CNBC:
“The defense budget has grown significantly to an all-time high level, and with a large level of cumulative US government debt, focus on slowing spending growth or reducing it outright could return in 2023 […] LMT is highly diversified across the defense end-market, which means it often grows at similar rates as the budget.”
LMT trading volume is low today with some 578,000 shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.5 million shares. Also, LMT stock is down 2.2% as of Friday morning.
There’s more hot stock market news traders will want to know about below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the latest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Friday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- WEN Stock Alert: What to Know as Executives Depart Wendy’s
- Guardforce AI (GFAI) Stock Pops After Securing 2 Contracts
- Is a Giant Short Squeeze Brewing in Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.