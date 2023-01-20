Why Is NexImmune (NEXI) Stock Down 4% Today?

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is fluctuating on Friday as the immunotherapies company’s shares come off a recent high from earlier this week.
The NEXI stock rally started earlier this week and has seen shares go through several rises and falls. That’s not too surprising, as NEXI stands firmly in penny territory. That means shares are more likely to experience volatility as traders buy and sell.
While shares are falling today, this doesn’t appear to be due to any negative news. The latest press release from the company covered its publication in Frontiers in Medicine. That news boosted shares.
It seems likely today’s drop in price comes from the stock retreating from its recent rally. That makes sense, as the price of NEXI is dipping back down to the same levels it traded at before the publication.
What Else Is Happening With NEXI Stock
The decreasing price of NEXI stock also comes as shares see little in the way of trading. That was true yesterday when it failed to reach its daily average trading volume of about 261,000 shares. It looks like the company is seeing the same disinterest today. Less than 1,000 shares have traded as of this writing.
NEXI stock is down 3.6% as of Friday morning.
Investors seeking more of the latest stock market news today are in luck!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the latest stock market news for Friday! Our coverage includes what’s happening with shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO), Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) stock today. You can learn all about that at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Is Tempo Automation (TMPO) Stock Down 17% Today?
- Why Is Genius (GNUS) Stock Up 4% Today?
- Why Is WiSA Technologies (WISA) Stock Up 37% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.