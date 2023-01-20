Why Is WiSA Technologies (WISA) Stock Up 37% Today?

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) stock is rocketing higher on Friday as recent interest in shares continues today.
That has WISA stock seeing heavy pre-market trading with some 26 million shares on the move as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 15 million shares.
And this isn’t the first day that WISA stock has rallied alongside heavy trading. It saw more than 96 million shares change hands on Thursday. That resulted in the company’s shares closing out the day up 29.1%.
What’s Behind the WISA Stock Rally?
There’s no news this morning that explains why WISA shares are climbing higher. However, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing from yesterday may help explain the movement.
That filing revealed that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) holds 9.14 million shares of WISA stock. That makes it a more than 10% shareholder in the company, even if it’s through indirect ownership of the shares.
It makes sense that WISA stock would rally alongside this news. Also, the fact that WISA is a penny stock also explains how fast it has climbed. Penny stocks are more volatile, which makes them subject to more extreme rallies and retreats.
WISA stock was up 37.2% in pre-market trading on Friday.
