Why Is Tritium (DCFC) Stock Up 27% Today?

Tritium (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday thanks to a couple of pieces of positive news from the electric vehicle (EV) charging company.
The first win for investors in DCFC stock is a new order from BP (NYSE:BP). The company notes that this is the largest order it’s ever signed and covers the U.S. U.K., Europe, and Australia.
Investors will note that this is the second order BP has made with the company. The first came with its multi-year global framework contract in April 2022. The size of the orders has Tritium expecting increasing demand for DC fast chargers.
What Else Has DCFC Stock Up?
The company released preliminary earnings for the full year of 2022. That includes expectations for record revenue ranging from $95 million to $102 million. That would represent a 23% to 32% year-over-year (YOY) increase.
To go along with that, Tritium is providing guidance for fiscal 2023. This has the company expecting revenue for the year to come in above $200 million. This would be a more than 100% jump over its expected 2022 revenue.
With today’s news comes heavy trading of DCFC stock. As of this writing, more than 35 million shares have changed hands. That’s a major surge in trading volume compared to its daily average of 1.2 million shares.
DCFC stock is up 26.9% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.