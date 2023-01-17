XPEV Stock Alert: What to Know as Xpeng Slashes Prices

Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is slipping on Tuesday after the EV maker cut the price of its cars to keep up with competitors.
Starting those price cuts is the P7 sedan with a new starting price of about $31,015. That’s worth noting as it represents a 13% drop in price. To go along with that, Xpeng cut the price of its P5 and G3i by between 10% and 13%, depending on the model.
Xpeng announced the price cuts via its WeChat. A spokesman for the company also told Reuters that this is part of XPEV’s plan to “make intelligent vehicles more accessible,” with “more competitive prices.”
XPEV Is Challenging EV Rivals in China
Investors will note that the Xpeng price cuts come after similar moves from its competitors in China. That includes EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reducing prices in China and the U.S. to draw in more customers.
These reduced prices for EVs come at a time when inflation is weighing on car companies. That’s resulted in less luxury spending as consumers think more carefully about how to allocate their funds.
However, that doesn’t mean it’s the best for XPEV stock. The company’s shares are sliding on the price drop news with a 6.4% drop as of Tuesday morning.
