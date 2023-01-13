SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Tesla Model Y Price Alert: You Can Get $7,500 Tax Credit for This TSLA EV

The Model Y is dropping $13,000

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 13, 2023, 1:03 pm EST
  • Tesla (TSLA) stock is slipping on Model Y price cut news.
  • The electric vehicle’s (EV) price is dropping by $13,000.
  • That will make it eligible for the $7,500 tax credit.
Tesla Model Y Price Cut. Tesla (TSLA stock) Motors store in Piazza Gae Aulenti square in Milan, Italy

Source: Zigres / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock isn’t doing so hot today as the company prepares to cut the price of the Model Y.

The Tesla Model Y is dropping in price by $13,000 in the U.S. That has the Long Range version of the EV starting at $52,990 and the Performance model starting at $56,990. These price cuts come after similar reductions were made in China to boost sales.

It looks like that’s also the goal of these price cuts in the U.S. That makes sense as markets have been dealing with reduced consumer spending lately as inflation weighs on the economy. A price cut could help boost Tesla deliveries to make up for that.

Tesla Model Y Tax Cut

To go along with this, the price cut for the Tesla Model Y also makes it eligible for the federal tax credit. That comes in at $7,500 and is in effect through March. It seems likely Tesla is reducing the price of the Model Y to take advantage of this tax credit.

Despite this, investors aren’t excited about the cuts with heavy trading pulling shares down. As of this writing, more than 121 million shares of TSLA stock have changed hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of about 118 million shares.

TSLA stock is down 2.6% as of Friday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

