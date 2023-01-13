APRN Stock Alert: Short Squeeze Takes Blue Apron Back Above $1

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) stock has investors excited on Friday as the company’s shares increased above $1 each.
That’s a big deal as Blue Apron stock was previously below the minimum requirement of $1 per share to remain on the New York Stock Exchange. In fact, the company had already received a delisting notice for the NYSE in December 2022.
To go along with that, the increase in price for APRN stock has also brought its market capitalization above the $50 million mark. That’s another requirement the company needed to meet to remain listed on the NYSE.
It’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean APRN stock will regain NYSE compliance. The company’s shares have to trade above the $1 minimum at close 30 trading days before it regains compliance.
What’s Behind Today’s APRN Stock Gains?
It looks like a short squeeze is responsible for the increasing price of APRN stock. Evidence supporting this is the 38 million shares that have changed hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 4.6 million shares.
In addition to that, we know that APRN stock has a high short interest. According to Fintel, the short interest of the stock is sitting at 45.3% today. That’s plenty high enough to suggest that a short squeeze is behind today’s gains.
APRN stock is up 14.2% as of Friday afternoon.
