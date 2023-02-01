ContextLogic Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest WISH Job Cuts

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) layoffs are on the way as the company behind the Wish e-commerce platform cuts jobs!
These layoffs will see ContextLogic reduce its headcount by 17%, which represents 150 of the company’s employees. This has it expecting charges between $3 million and $4 million in connection to the job cuts.
The timing of the layoffs have ContextLogic expecting most of them to take place in the first quarter of 2023. This has it expecting to complete the layoffs by the end of the second quarter of the year.
With these job cuts, ContextLogic is expecting to reduce costs. The company says annual savings will range from $14 million to $23 million starting in the third quarter of the year. This will help with its plan to “support its ongoing business prioritization efforts, better align resources, and improve operational efficiencies.”
ContextLogic Layoffs CEO Comments
Joe Yan, the interim CEO of ContextLogic, said the following about the layoffs in a letter to employees.
“I have some difficult news. Today we will have up to 150 team members leave Wish. Some employees will be leaving as a part of our annual review process, and others will be leaving as we look to reduce costs in non-business critical areas.”
WISH stock initially got a boost from the layoffs news this morning but is down 1.8% as of this writing.
