Why Is Cyren (CYRN) Stock Down 9% Today?

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock is falling on Monday as the cybersecurity company’s shares continue to experience volatility.
Investors keeping track of CYRN stock will note that shares have been on a wild ride these last few days. CYRN has been rising and falling over the last week after revealing plans to sell part of its business in Iceland.
That news initially sent shares of CYRN stock higher last week. However, the stock didn’t maintain those gains, which caused it to experience a dip the following day. Since then, it has been a rollercoaster ride with the stock seeming to increase and decrease each day.
CYRN Stock Movement Today
That crazy movement is continuing on Monday with CYRN shares down 9.3% as of Monday morning. That comes alongside some 489,000 shares changing hands this morning. That’s a strong start to trading volume today considering the company’s daily average is roughly 876,000 shares.
As for a longer look at CYRN stock’s performance, shares are down 55% since the start of the year. Additionally, the last 52 weeks of trading have seen shares of the cybersecurity stock fall about 95%.
