Why Is OKYO Pharma (OKYO) Stock Down 19% Today?

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) stock is falling on Tuesday as the company prepares for a presentation this week.
OKYO Pharma is attending the 2nd Annual GPCRs-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit at the Hyatt Regency in Boston, Massachusetts this week. The conference started today and will end on Thursday, Feb. 23.
As part of the conference, OKYO Pharma CEO Gary Jacob will host a presentation on Wednesday. The title of the presentation is “A Lipidated Protease-Resistant Chemerin Peptide Offers a Novel Therapeutic for Dry Eyes.”
According to a press release from OKYO, the company’s presentation will cover its clinical development plans for OK-101, which is a planned treatment in development for dry eye disease.
What Else Is Moving OKYO Stock?
Investors will also want to note that shares of OKYO stock underwent a massive rally on Friday. That resulted in shares closing out the day up 58.5%. That came alongside some 20 million shares changing hands. For comparison, the daily average trading volume for OKYO stock is closer to 338,000 shares.
It seems that part of the reason OKYO stock is down on Tuesday is it coming off that Friday rally. That makes sense and explains why shares are sliding lower this morning despite the conference news.
OKYO stock is down 18.7% as of pre-market trading on Tuesday!
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news for Tuesday. That coverage includes why shares of Movella Holdings (NASDAQ:MVLA), Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock are moving today. We’ve got all that news ready at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Movella Holdings (MVLA) Stock Down 16% Today?
- Why Is Arbe Robotics (ARBE) Stock Up 64% Today?
- Why Is Troika Media Group (TRKA) Stock Up 40% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.