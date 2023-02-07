“The #1 Tech Opportunity of the Decade”

Why Is Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Stock Down 16% Today?

RUBY is facing delisting

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 7, 2023, 8:46 am EST
  • Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) stock is dropping alongside a delisting notice.
  • The company’s shares trade below the Nasdaq minimum bid price.
  • The company intends to request a hearing to delay its delisting.
delisted stocks delisting text written on a keyboard. RUBY Stock

Source: arfa adam / Shutterstock.com

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received a Nasdaq delisting notice.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company doesn’t meet the requirements to list on The Nasdaq Stock Market. That’s due to shares of RUBY stock trading below the $1 minimum bid price for too long.

That warning from the exchange would see shares of RUBY stock delisted on Feb. 15, 2023. However, Rubius Therapeutics intends to seek a hearing with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. This will have it laying out plans for how it will regain compliance.

Investors will note that this isn’t the first delisting notice for RUBY stock. The company’s prior warning came back on July 27, 2022. That gave it until Jan. 23, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. It failed to achieve this.

What This Means for RUBY Stock

Rubius Therapeutics needs to convince the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that it can get shares back above the $1 trading minimum. It might choose a reverse stock split to bump up its share price. The company could also switch to the OTC Markets exchange if it can’t regain Nasdaq compliance.

RUBY stock has seen some 830,000 shares change hands as of this writing. That’s quickly gaining on its daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares. The stock is also down 16% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

