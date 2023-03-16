PTRA Stock Alert: Is Proterra on the Brink of Collapse?

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) stock is a hot topic among traders on Thursday after warning investors about the state of its business.
Gareth Joyce, CEO of Proterra, gave a grim update to traders during the company’s latest conference call. During it, he said that a going concern for the company is the continued survival of its business.
According to Joyce, there is “substantial doubt about our ability to continue,” from both its leadership team, as well as its auditors. That warning has shaken investor confidence in the company, which explains the drop PTRA stock is seeing today.
The Future Of PTRA Stock
Things aren’t looking good for Proterra based on management’s recent comments. Also not helping matters is the company’s revenue guidance from its latest earnings report. This has it expecting between $450 million and $500 million for 2023. That would see it missing Wall Street’s estimate of $533.8 million for the year.
All of this bad news has PTRA stock seeing heavy trading today as investors sell their shares. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.5 million shares.
PTRA stock is down 44.4% as of Thursday morning and is down 63.1% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.