SGML Stock Alert: Elon Musk Sends Sigma Lithium Down

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) stock is taking a beating on Thursday following Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) latest investor day event.
During that event, founder and CEO Elon Musk spoke about several things that affect SGML stock. That includes saying that Tesla is more interested in refining lithium than it is in mining it. This has deflated rumors that the electric vehicle (EV) company was considering an acquisition of Sigma Lithium.
Backing this idea up is the company’s upcoming lithium plan in Corpus Christi, Texas. This facility is being created for the purpose of refining lithium concentrates into lithium chemicals for use in EV batteries.
More Bad News For SGML Stock
To go along with this, Tesla pointed out that it plans to develop EVs that won’t make as much use of rare earth metals. Specifically, the company intends to create a next-generation EV with an engine that doesn’t require the components.
And it’s not just SGML stock that’s being affected by this announcement. MP Materials (NYSE:MP), a supplier of rare-earth metals to automobile companies, saw its shares take a beating following Tesla’s next-gen EV plans.
As for how much the news affected these stocks, shares of SGML are down about 1% after a deeper dip this morning while MP stock is down 12.6% as of Thursday morning.
