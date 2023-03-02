What Will Third Point Mean for AMD Stock?

After a difficult month, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) might finally be about to turn a corner. The semiconductor producer is being touted for its artificial intelligence (AI) applications, but it recently released some even better news. Activist investor Daniel Loeb of Third Point Management has taken a passive stake in the company. AMD stock has been rising steadily all day since the news broke this morning.
While the company reported overall strong Q4 earnings in January 2022, it warned of a decline in revenue. While that made some investors uneasy, this news from Third Point may be exactly what Wall Street wants to see as the company prepares for a rebound year.
What should investors be expecting from this chipmaker after a very disappointing 2022? Let’s take a closer look at the company and the market trends that may push it forward in 2023.
What’s Happening with AMD Stock
As noted, AMD stock is still recovering from a difficult month, marked by volatility. But as of this writing, shares are up more than 2% for the day. Additionally, today’s growth has pushed AMD into the green for the week despite some severe turbulence over the past few days. But as general market conditions are far from favorable and many stocks are down today, even slight growth should be regarded as a win.
Now the company may have the catalyst it needs for a proper turnaround. Since Loeb’s stake was revealed, AMD has erased previous losses and looks primed to continue making progress. As CNBC reports:
“The hedge fund manager took the bet when AMD shares struggled, according to sources. AMD shares have underperformed the rest of the sector over the last 12 months, down more than 30% as the PHLX Semiconductor Index declined 14%.”
The outlet also notes Loeb knows the industry well. Long before the launch of ChatGPT kickstarted the current AI boom, he made large-scale bets on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), one of AMD’s primary competitors in the personal computing space.
Things have been difficult for AMD lately, but Loeb clearly recognized an opportunity to buy the dip. That may have been spurred by the exposure AMD can offer investors. As InvestorPlace writer Ian Cooper reports, it can “power AI applications in supercomputers and cloud data centers.”
CEO Lisa Su is focused on AI and she likely won’t slow down as the boom continues. Loeb knows all this, and his investment is about to pay off as AMD stock skyrockets on AI momentum.
What Comes Next for AMD Stock
Some investors may still be skeptical about Advanced Micro Devices. It’s true the company operates in the same sector as Wall Street darling Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). But the AI market is expanding rapidly and isn’t expected to cease anytime soon.
According to data from Precedence Research, the market for the industry should grow at a registered compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1% throughout the decade, reaching nearly $1.6 trillion by 2030. If that proves correct, companies making the AI boom possible will have plenty of demand for their services.
Loeb has a history of tech bets paying off and this one should be no different. AMD stock is rising and it is likely to keep moving up as the AI boom helps markets rebound.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.