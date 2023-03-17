Why Are Crypto Stocks COIN, MARA, RIOT, HUT, MSTR Up Today?

Crypto stocks are on the rise Friday as traders celebrate another rally for Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
The BTC rally has the crypto heading 6.9% higher over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday morning. That comes alongside a 6.6% increase in trading volume during that same period of time. This has roughly $43 million worth of the crypto trading hands.
It’s worth pointing out that this has been a good week for investors in Bitcoin. The crypto also saw a rally earlier this week that pushed it above $26,000 per token for the first time in months. That continues today with BTC trading for $26,460.45 at the time of this writing.
Considering the BTC rally today, it makes sense that various crypto stocks are rising today too. Bitcoin is the largest crypto on the market and its momentum often affects other cryptos, and stocks connected to it.
Let’s get into the crypto stocks gaining today below!
Crypto Stocks Up On Friday
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock starts off our list with the crypto exchange’s shares rising more than 4% on Friday morning.
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are next with the crypto mining company’s stock climbing over 3% today.
- Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock is next on our list with a more than 3% gain this morning.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) is also seeing an increase today with shares getting an over 5% boost on Friday.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is our final crypto stock up today with its shares heading more than 5% higher.
Investors looking for more of the latest market news are in luck!
We’ve got all the latest happenings traders need to know about on Friday! A few examples include why shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock are moving today. You can find more on these matters at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- NVDA Stock Price Prediction: Morgan Stanley Issues $304 Price Target for Nvidia Shares
- Why Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Down 20% Today?
- FRC Stock Alert: Why First Republic Is Down Another 15% Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.