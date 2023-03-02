Why Is Cardio Diagnostics (CDIO) Stock Up 5% Today?

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock is on the move Thursday after the company announced an expansion to its IP portfolio.
That comes after China’s Patent Office issued a Notice of Allowance to the University of Iowa Research Foundation for its “Compositions and Methods for Detecting Predisposition to Cardiovascular Disease” patent.
With this addition, Cardio Diagnostics expands the patent protection of its IP to China. Investors will note that the company already has similar patents protecting this IP in the U.S. and Europe.
Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO of Cardio Diagnostics, said the following about today’s patent news.
“We are excited to receive the Notice of Allowance in China as it represents a significant step toward our goal to continue to expand and strengthen our IP position. As a precision medicine company building solutions that are backed by a robust and growing IP portfolio, we are committed to improving healthcare outcomes globally.”
What This Means For CDIO Stock
Better protection for CDIO’s IP is a win for the company’s stock. Traders agree as shares rise today with heavy trading. That has some 3.8 million shares on the move as of this writing. This is already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.1 million shares.
CDIO stock is up 5.3% as of Thursday morning.
