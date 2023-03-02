Why Is MMTEC (MTC) Stock Up 59% Today?

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock is taking off on Thursday without any clear news from the internet-based technology services and solutions company.
There’s no news directly from the company this morning that explains the rally. That includes a lack of press releases, as well as no filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to speak of.
What is happening is the incredibly heavy trading of MTC stock this morning. As of pre-market trading, more than 4.4 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of 652,000 shares.
MTC Stock Continues A Rally
Investors will also note that this isn’t the first day of MTC stock rallying under heavy trading. It also jumped 37.4% higher on Wednesday. That came alongside nearly 1.9 million shares changing hands in normal trading hours.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that MTC is a penny stock. The company’s shares were trading at $1.58 per share when markets closed on Wednesday. It also has a low market capitalization of $4.956 million. This makes it susceptible to volatility.
MMTEC offers up solutions and services to a variety of businesses in China. That includes many financial firms, such as hedge funds, mutual funds, trading groups, and more in the country.
MTC stock is up 58.9% as of Thursday’s pre-market trading.
