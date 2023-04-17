Netflix (NFLX) Stock Slips After Botched ‘Love Is Blind’ Live Event

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is slipping on Monday after the company’s attempt at a live event went wrong on Sunday.
The big problem the streaming service ran into was an outage. This caused its Love Is Blind reunion to be delayed. Eventually, the company had to promise to upload the live stream after it finished recording the special event.
Netflix suffered the wrath of angry viewers that complained about the failed live stream on social media. The company issued an apology but that doesn’t undo the damage of the failed event. It gives the company a bad look as its been trying to wade into the live television market.
NFLX’s Response to the Outage
Here’s what Netflix said in a tweet about the failed live stream:
“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”
Netflix followed this up with another tweet setting a premiere time for the Love Is Blind reunion. The company claims that the event will be available for viewing starting at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time today.
NFLX stock is down 1.6% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.