Why Is ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Stock Down 16% Today?

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock is sliding lower on Friday after revealing details of its public offering.
ENDRA Life Sciences is offering up 862,500 shares of NDRA stock alongside 431,250 warrants to purchase more shares. There’s also an option for underwriters to acquire another 112,500 shares and 56,250 warrants.
News of the public offering has shares of NDRA stock seeing heavy trading on Friday. That has some 127,000 shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 16,800 shares.
How This Affects NDRA Stock
A stock offering means that ENDRA Life Sciences is increasing the total number of outstanding shares of NDRA. That’s not something that investors typically welcome as it results in a dilution of their shares in the company.
Stock offering also often results in the price of a company’s shares falling. That cane be due to pricing, as well as the increase in shares. That’s another factor that results in investors reacting negatively to public offerings.
ENDRA Life Sciences is a pharmaceutical company working on a new Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound system. This would allow for visualization of human tissue at a much cheaper price than what CT and MRI scans offer.
NDRA stock is down 16.3% as of Friday morning.
