Why Is Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) Stock Down 57% Today?

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company revealed plans for a public offering of its shares.
Hillstream BioPharma is selling 5.3 million shares of HILS stock in this public offering. These shares are priced at 50 cents each, which has it expecting gross proceeds of $2.65 million from the public offering.
Hillstream BioPharma notes there’s also an option for underwriters to acquire an additional 795,000 shares. These are priced at the same 50 cents per share and the offer is available for 45 days after the offering. ThinkEquity is the sole book-running manager for this offering.
What This Means For HILS Stock
The offering from Hillstream BioPharma increases the total number of outstanding shares of HILS stock. That means it also dilutes current shareholders’ stake in the company. This helps explain why the stock is down today.
In addition to that, investors don’t often react well to the pricing of public offerings. That’s due to them typically coming in lower than the stock’s prior closing price, which devalues the shares. For example, shares of HILS stock closed out Thursday at $1.09 per share.
HILS stock is down 56.9% as of Friday morning but is up 220% year-to-date as of Thursday’s close.
