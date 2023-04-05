Why Is Freight Technologies (FRGT) Stock Up 25% Today?

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock is heading higher on Wednesday after announcing a record number of new clients in March.
Freight Technologies says that its new shipping clients for March 2023 came after a challenge first quarter of the year. It also points out that these clients come from various industries. Among them are companies in the automotive, beverage, motorcycle, and consumer goods fields.
Freight Technologies points out that this could be good news for its business in the long term. The company says that many of these new clients have the potential to become recurring customers.
Harry Martin, Sales Director for Freight Technologies, said the following about the news:
“We have been tirelessly working on getting these key large shipper clients on our platform and we are pleased to announce the signing of a number of key accounts which will help attract carrier activity onto our platform as well.”
What This Means for FRGT Stock
New clients are good news for FRGT stock as it brings more revenue to the company. The idea that this could be a source of recurring revenue is also a reason for investors to be excited about today’s news.
That seems to be the case already with heavy trading sending FRGT stock higher. As of this writing, more than 25 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of 660,000 shares.
FRGT stock is up 24.6% as of Wednesday morning!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.