BBBYQ Stock Alert: The Time to Bet Against Bed Bath & Beyond Is Now

Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCMKTS:BBBYQ) is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons. Meme stock investors are proving that they can’t let go of the company, no matter how much evidence suggests they should. As InvestorPlace’s Eddie Pan reports, some investors are evidently still betting on a short squeeze for BBBYQ stock.
While Bed Bath has been a favorite among meme stock investors for some time, the company has much less going for it than it did at the time of the last short squeeze. In August 2022, noted investor Ryan Cohen cashed out of his entire stake in the company, sending shares plunging. They haven’t recovered since. Now, retail investors are betting on a company that has both filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and delisted from the Nasdaq.
Does it sound irrational to bet on such an unstable stock? It should. But the army of retail investors still pushing for a Bed Bath & Beyond short squeeze have made it clear nothing will deter them. This comes at a time when shorting the stock would make much more sense.
A Short Squeeze Won’t Save BBBYQ Stock
After starting the day off on a positive note, BBBYQ stock is back in the red. Today, shares closed down by around 5%.
This week, the only positive momentum shares experienced was driven by speculation of someone new taking control as Bed Bath’s upcoming stalking horse bid approaches. Some investors are rooting for Cohen to step in again. Others would rather see Carl Icahn take control of the company. Neither of the famed investors have expressed any actual interest in getting involved, however.
There are bigger problems facing Bed Bath as well. The retailer has been closing stores across the country and slashing prices in an attempt to clear out merchandise. According to a recent report, the remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations will close by the end of the year. This comes after the company closed plenty of stores in 2022.
Of course, it doesn’t take an in-depth qualitative analysis to see that shuttering retail locations doesn’t bode well for growth. But Bed Bath’s issues go well beyond store closures. InvestorPlace contributor David Moadel cited the company’s “heavy debt load” and “massive share sale of up to $300 million” back in early May, among other problems.
Truly Beyond Redemption
Retail traders will continue pushing the narrative that a short squeeze is coming. But today’s performance should remind everyone that BBBYQ stock can’t stay elevated for long on superficial hype. Betting on a short squeeze that won’t last if it happens is risky business, especially as the case for betting against this defunct company grows stronger by the day. Retail investors couldn’t save Bed Bath & Beyond in 2022 and they can’t do it now.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.